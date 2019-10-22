Here are some of the 32 furry animals rescued from cruelty, neglect and abandonment by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone

Here are a handful of the 32 furry animals saved from abandonment or cruelty by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone.

Last year, the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire saved more than 30 small furry animals from cruelty, neglect and abandonment.

Barbie.

The animal welfare charity say they would like to remind the public that they don't just look after cats and dogs and that sometimes, small furries can be misunderstood.

Across England and Wales, the charity rescued 4,081 of the small animals from cruelty, adding to the 44,000 total animals they re-home each year.

In Cambridgeshire, 183 incidents involving some of the small furry animals, including rabbits, were dealt with by the RSPCA in 2018.

Dr Jane Tyson, the RSPCA's rabbit and rodent welfare expert, said: "We see thousands of small furries coming into our care every year.

Emerlad.

"Often this is as a result of owners being unable to cope with caring for these animals who they thought would be easy to look after."

This 'Adoptober' the RSPCA is shining a light on rabbits and small furries in its care which are looking for homes.

Rabbits, Barbie and Tuco, are two-years-old and are looking for homes. They were brought to Block Fen Animal Centre as their owner couldn't care for them anymore.

Tuco.

Small Degu Emerald, who is four-years-old, is also looking for a home, she is one of four females at Block Fen on the hunt for a new home.

A spokesman for Block Fen Animal Centre said: "This little Degu will always come up and have a look at you, and may even hang around long enough for a quick stroke on the nose if you are lucky.

"Emerald is generally very busy all day long, she loves to play on her wheel and bury tasty treats in the sand.

"Like most Degus, Emerald doesn't like being picked up, but will happily come up to anyone and say hello."

Barbie and Tuco.

In 2018, the RSPCA re-homed 2,752 rabbits - 75 in Cambridgeshire.

Dr Tyson added: "Small furries can make great pets but they are often very misunderstood.

"One of the biggest issues we see with small pets such as these is people taking them on with little or no research, often buying them on impulse because their children have asked for them.

"Hopefully these images are consigned to the past and people realise that these complex animals need so much more than that."