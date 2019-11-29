Doddington care home director nominated for award due to her 'continuous commitment'

A director of a family-run care group in Doddington has been nominated for an award due to her "continuous commitment to providing excellence in the care sector".

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, from Askham Village Community, has been nominated for this year's WISE100 (Women in Social Enterprise 100).

The awards connect women nationwide allowing them to learn and inspire each other.

Aliyyah has been nominated for social business leader of the year in recognition of her role.

She has also given her time to help various causes, including transforming a failing ambulance service and a start-up venture manufacturing mobile medical facilities in India.

Aliyyah said: "It's a privilege to be nominated for these awards.

"It means so much to be acknowledged for contributing to the growing need for socially minded business professionals particularly within health."