Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Doddington care home director nominated for award due to her 'continuous commitment'

PUBLISHED: 11:14 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 29 November 2019

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser from Askham Village Community in Doddington has been nominated for an award due to her “continuous commitment to providing excellence in the care sector”. Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE COMMUNITY

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser from Askham Village Community in Doddington has been nominated for an award due to her "continuous commitment to providing excellence in the care sector". Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE COMMUNITY

Archant

A director of a family-run care group in Doddington has been nominated for an award due to her "continuous commitment to providing excellence in the care sector".

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, from Askham Village Community, has been nominated for this year's WISE100 (Women in Social Enterprise 100).

The awards connect women nationwide allowing them to learn and inspire each other.

You may also want to watch:

Aliyyah has been nominated for social business leader of the year in recognition of her role.

She has also given her time to help various causes, including transforming a failing ambulance service and a start-up venture manufacturing mobile medical facilities in India.

Aliyyah said: "It's a privilege to be nominated for these awards.

"It means so much to be acknowledged for contributing to the growing need for socially minded business professionals particularly within health."

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the Cambs Times

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Santa Claus is coming to March… Where to find St Nick on his tour of the Fens with the Lions

The annual charity Santa tour takes place in March this December. Here’s where you’ll find St Nick. Picture: Supplied

Doddington care home director nominated for award due to her ‘continuous commitment’

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser from Askham Village Community in Doddington has been nominated for an award due to her “continuous commitment to providing excellence in the care sector”. Picture: ASKHAM VILLAGE COMMUNITY

Young ‘Masterchefs’ compete in March Rotary Club’s cooking competition at Neale-Wade Academy

Ten aspiring chefs took part in March Rotary Club’s cooking competition held at Neale-Wade Academy. Picture: Supplied/Rotary

Everything you need to know about March’s Christmas lights switch-on 2019

The annual March Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Friday, November 29  here is everything you need to know. Picture: Archant/Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists