Every summer thousands of music lovers gather their friends, pack up a picnic and head to Burghley House in Lincolnshire for a spectacular open-air concert – and this year you could be there thanks to our competition.

This newspaper has teamed up with the organisers to give away three pairs of tickets for the proms on Saturday July 20.

The fun begins with a mounted skill-at-arms display in full Napoleonic regalia by an expert cavalry troop, followed by a freefall demonstration by The Red Devils, the British Army and Parachute Regiment's official display team.

The musical entertainment warms up with toe-tapping vintage vocals from The Vignettes, followed by a two-hour programme of uplifting classical music from the 60-piece New English Concert Orchestra.

The legendary Grace Spitfire, accredited with shooting down the first enemy aircraft over the Normandy beachhead 75 years ago on D-Day, performs a choreographed display to the opening two pieces of the orchestral performance.

The Battle Proms is still believed to be the only opportunity in the world to see their signature piece – Beethoven's 'Battle Symphony' – performed as he composed it: with 193 live firing Napoleonic cannons providing a thunderous percussion.

The British 'party in the park' features musical firework displays and ends in a flag waving, sing-a-long, including all the 'last night of the proms' finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

• To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, please answer the question: What is the name of the Lincolnshire venue where the Battle Proms take place?

• Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk or send it on a postcard to: The Cambs Times, 93 Audmoor House, PE15 LH, March

• All entries must be emailed or, if by post, include an email address or daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

• The closing date is Tuesday May 7 at 9am.

For tickets and more information visit www.battleproms.com