Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

COMPETITION: Win tickets to a spectacular Battle Proms picnic concert

PUBLISHED: 13:03 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 25 April 2019

Win a family ticket to the spectacular Battle Proms picnic concert at Burghley House. Throwback to last year.

Win a family ticket to the spectacular Battle Proms picnic concert at Burghley House. Throwback to last year.

Archant

Every summer thousands of music lovers gather their friends, pack up a picnic and head to Burghley House in Lincolnshire for a spectacular open-air concert – and this year you could be there thanks to our competition.

Win a family ticket to the spectacular Battle Proms picnic concert at Burghley House. Throwback to last year.Win a family ticket to the spectacular Battle Proms picnic concert at Burghley House. Throwback to last year.

This newspaper has teamed up with the organisers to give away three pairs of tickets for the proms on Saturday July 20.

The fun begins with a mounted skill-at-arms display in full Napoleonic regalia by an expert cavalry troop, followed by a freefall demonstration by The Red Devils, the British Army and Parachute Regiment's official display team.

The musical entertainment warms up with toe-tapping vintage vocals from The Vignettes, followed by a two-hour programme of uplifting classical music from the 60-piece New English Concert Orchestra.

The legendary Grace Spitfire, accredited with shooting down the first enemy aircraft over the Normandy beachhead 75 years ago on D-Day, performs a choreographed display to the opening two pieces of the orchestral performance.

You may also want to watch:

The Battle Proms is still believed to be the only opportunity in the world to see their signature piece – Beethoven's 'Battle Symphony' – performed as he composed it: with 193 live firing Napoleonic cannons providing a thunderous percussion.

The British 'party in the park' features musical firework displays and ends in a flag waving, sing-a-long, including all the 'last night of the proms' finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

• To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, please answer the question: What is the name of the Lincolnshire venue where the Battle Proms take place?

• Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk or send it on a postcard to: The Cambs Times, 93 Audmoor House, PE15 LH, March

• All entries must be emailed or, if by post, include an email address or daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

• The closing date is Tuesday May 7 at 9am.

For tickets and more information visit www.battleproms.com

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

They had only known each other for a few days but in a ‘fit of anger’ she murdered him - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife, court told

23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz who was stabbed to death by his girl friend, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two cars cause ‘carnage’ after colliding near Sir Harry Smith Community College during end of school day on Eastrea Road

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

March Town end home schedule in style

Action from March Town's win over Fakenham (pic Ian Carter)

Five hundred snakes, 300 turtles, 145 bearded dragons, five racoon dogs, four marmosets and one wallaby rescued in Cambridgeshire by the RSPCA last year

Some of the exotic animals rescued by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire within the last year, new stats have revealed. Picture: RSPCA ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists