Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see former champion boxer Frank Bruno

PUBLISHED: 12:55 05 September 2019

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon on October 19 and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon on October 19 and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Archant

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon in October and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Bruno, an MBE) will be at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre in 'An Evening With... event on Saturday, October 19.

The show will be hosted by award-winning former BBC television/radio journalist Paul Stainton and BBC Radio Cambridgshire's Charlie Thompson.

Bruno, who began boxing professionally in 1982, soon began making a name for himself when he achieved 21 consecutive wins by knockout.

During his career he twice faced Mike Tyson in the ring and challenged for a world title, which he finally won on September 2. 1995, after outpointing WBC champion Oliver McCall over 12 rounds.

You may also want to watch:

Bruno did not last long as champion - the contract he signed to get McCall meant he had to face Mike Tyson in his first defence. Tyson beat Bruno on a stoppage in round three and Bruno sustained an severe eye injury and was advised not to fight again to avoid causing any more damage and he retired soon afterwards.

During the show next month he will talk openly about his battles in the ring but also his life outside boxing and the battles he has faced with mental health.

A stage interview will be followed by a question and answer session.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question.

Who did Frank Bruno beat to win his WBC world title?

Answers should be emailed to: ben.jolley@archant.co.uk and the closing date is Friday, September 14.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are on sale now and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fourfiftymedia.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Twenty tweets in less than 20 days to show how MP Steve Barclay sees himself in the unfolding drama of Brexit

On August 28 MP Steve Barclay spoke at the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF) in Paris. The MEDEF is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France. The MEDEF places job creation and sustainable growth at the heart of its action. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY VIA TWITTER

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see former champion boxer Frank Bruno

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon on October 19 and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

Can region afford for Stansted expansion plans to be stalled as Brexit approaches?

The East of England's chambers of commerce are calling for an end to delays in approving Stansted's expansion plans Picture: TONY PICK

Robotic cats are ‘purrfect’ companions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists