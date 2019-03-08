Young people in Cambridgeshire could be arrested this Halloween if they are caught with flour and eggs

Young people in Cambridgeshire could be arrested this Halloween if they are caught carrying flour and eggs, police have warned.

As part of an operation to reduce anti-social behaviour during the spooky celebration, officers in the region have proposed a ban on the sale of flour or eggs to children.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: "For vulnerable or older members of the community Halloween can be a frightening and intimidating experience.

"We have created a poster people can download and display asking trick-or-treaters not to call as well as some tips for trick-or-treaters to ensure everyone has a pleasant evening."

The force has also created a downloadable poster for shops and businesses which states the sale ban and that those caught could be arrested.

A spokesman said: "If you're found in possession of flour, eggs or other items where a breach of peace is likely to occur you could be arrested.

"Some shops will operate a restriction on the sale of flour and eggs to help reduce criminal damage and anti-social behaviour - please respect this."

To download a copy of the posters, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Halloween

Copies are also available for collection at all Cambridgeshire police stations.