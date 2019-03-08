Advanced search

Young people in Cambridgeshire could be arrested this Halloween if they are caught with flour and eggs

PUBLISHED: 15:45 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 28 October 2019

You could be arrested for carrying eggs and flour this Halloween in Cambridgeshire, police have warned. Picture: Cambs Cops/PA Images

Young people in Cambridgeshire could be arrested this Halloween if they are caught carrying flour and eggs, police have warned.

As part of an operation to reduce anti-social behaviour during the spooky celebration, officers in the region have proposed a ban on the sale of flour or eggs to children.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: "For vulnerable or older members of the community Halloween can be a frightening and intimidating experience.

"We have created a poster people can download and display asking trick-or-treaters not to call as well as some tips for trick-or-treaters to ensure everyone has a pleasant evening."

The force has also created a downloadable poster for shops and businesses which states the sale ban and that those caught could be arrested.

A spokesman said: "If you're found in possession of flour, eggs or other items where a breach of peace is likely to occur you could be arrested.

"Some shops will operate a restriction on the sale of flour and eggs to help reduce criminal damage and anti-social behaviour - please respect this."

To download a copy of the posters, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Halloween

Copies are also available for collection at all Cambridgeshire police stations.

