Advanced search

Video

Fenland family made up of five generations with 89-year-old great great grandma and new five-week old great great granddaughter

PUBLISHED: 09:56 22 March 2019

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

NATALIE GREEN

The birth of River Green five weeks ago has meant great great grandmother Joyce Carroll can pose for a family photograph that spans five generations.

The family, with Joyce at 89 the oldest, all at one point lived or still live in March, and say they can’t find a family in the region as big as theirs.

Joyce of Jubilee Court, March, got to hold five-week old River, who is her great great granddaughter, at a family gathering in the town last weekend.

Mrs Carroll moved to the area from Surrey after the last war. At one point she ran the former Bulls Head pub in St Neots before moving to Peterborough for work.

The family came to March when Mrs Carroll’s daughter, Sheila Tegerdine, moved to the town to be with her husband Stanley in 1969.

Natalie and Lee Green - A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREENNatalie and Lee Green - A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

Since then, Sheila’s 48-year-old daughter Marion Whitehead gave birth to her 26-year-old daughter Natalie Green who just five weeks ago gave birth to her baby daughter, River.

The family tree now stretches from 89-year-old Joyce Carroll to five-week old River Green – making it quite possibly one the largest spread families in Fenland.

Sheila, who has now retired to Snettisham, said: “We don’t know anyone with families as big as this, we’ve only found ones with four generations, but there has got to be more out there.

“I think over time families will get smaller because children are getting married later and they’re having children later so I think if families reach three generations, they’d be lucky.”

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture: ARCHANTA Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture: ARCHANT

The family came together to celebrate a plethora of milestones, including a 70th birthday and a golden wedding anniversary, where they posed for a snap at the Two-Ten restaurant in March.

Natalie said: “It’s lovely having the support from women in my family who have all done it [been parents]. It’s nice for me to have them as well as for River to have what I had.

“I think in the future generations won’t be as big, larger families are more expensive for a start. There is less pressure on people to become mums these days.”

Sheila added: “In mum’s time [Joyce] it was hard. I can remember times when we were little feeling very hungry. My mum and dad had it tough, very tough. But they got through it.”

Left to right: (back) Natalie Green and Marion Whitehead. (front) Sheila Tegerdine and Joyce Carroll who is holding River Green. A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREENLeft to right: (back) Natalie Green and Marion Whitehead. (front) Sheila Tegerdine and Joyce Carroll who is holding River Green. A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

The family are now looking forward to a busy, but expensive year of anniversaries and celebrations to enable them to spend more time together as five generations.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland family made up of five generations with 89-year-old great great grandma and new five-week old great great granddaughter

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

REVIEW: Fighting With My Family is an inspiring true story about never giving up

Fighting With My Family, which stars The Rock, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Merchant, Florence Pugh and Nick Frost is an inspiring true story about never giving up on your dreams. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Man lied to police after he crashed his £32,000 Audi S3 car into a bollard when ‘trying to retrieve a parcel that had fallen off a seat’

James Burnett was handed a 20-week prison sentence after he lied to police about an accident he had whilst driving his £32,000 Audi S3 sports car. This picture shows the damage to the car after the crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Another Tory quits Conservative Party to fight Fenland elections as an independent - the ‘gang of four’ becomes the ‘gang of five’

Four becomes five: The five Tories who will now be standing as independents in May's local elections. From left: Fred Yeulett, Michelle Tanfield, Andy Maul, Will Sutton and Mike Cornwell. Picture; ARCHANT

Smart card business Burall InfoSmart in Wisbech will close at the end of March

A smart card manufacturer in Wisbech will be closing at the end of this month after 30 years. Picture: BURALL INFOSMART.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists