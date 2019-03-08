Advanced search

New categories announced for Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:08 28 March 2019

Now in its 11th year, the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards return to the March Braza Club on Friday October 4.

“It’s that time of the year again when we look to find all that is best and wonderful about Fenland enterprise,” says Cambs Times editor John Elworthy.

“We are delighted to again be launching our search for top performing companies and individuals through our Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

“We have of course taken note of comments and input from those who attended and took part in previous years and the 2019 awards are on target to perform equally if not better than any we have staged.

“But it all depends, on ever, on your our readers and supporters so today I urge you to look through the categories, evaluate where you think you can enter (you can enter as many categories as you like) and get the work of preparation under way.

“It is totally free to enter and a gala dinner in the autumn will, as always, be the culmination of these spectacular awards.

“If you are unsure of categories or hesitant about applying, then please do get in touch and we will put you in the right direction towards a successful entrant (what happens thereafter of course is in the hands of our very experienced and dedicated panel of judges).

“So if you feel you have what it takes to win then get busy with the early stages of preparing your entry.

“Many of the businesses who have won or taken part over the years will testify to what a great occasion finals night is – put yourself in with a chance of grabbing a table now by some early homework.

“We wish you, as always, the very best of luck.”

There are a number of new categories for 2019 too including:

Family Business of the Year

This award is open to family-owned businesses where the family’s involvement has spanned at least two generations.

Business Growth Award

This award is open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years and can demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across their business whether it be in innovation, market development, staff development, strategic leadership and/or improvements in financial measures.

Supporting Young People Award

This award is to recognise the commitment given to helping young people through education and into employment.

The full list of categories are:

1. Small Business of the Year

2. Business Person of the Year

3. New Business of the Year

4. Employer of the Year

5. Commercial Business in the Community / Corporate & Social Responsibility

6. Medium Business of the Year

7. Customer Service Award

8. Family Business of the Year

9. Business Growth Award

10. Supporting Young People Award

11. The Judges’ Award

12. Company of the Year

The entry deadline is Wednesday July 17.

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk/ to download your entry pack

