REVIEW: The Horror at Hinchingbrooke House is a pure adrenaline rush that will scare you out of your skin

PUBLISHED: 12:17 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 22 October 2019

Just one of the frightening faces that you'll come across at Horror at Hinchingbrooke House, which runs until Sunday October 27. There are some tickets still available but you'll need to be quick. Picture: HORROR AT HINCHINGBROOKE HOUSE/FACEBOOK.

"Just don't leave me please! We need to maintain communication at all times" pleads a half-joking half-terrified girl in front of us as we nervously stand in line waiting to enter The Horror at Hinchingbrooke House.

Having made a name for itself as one of the UK's scariest interactive attractions, it's unsurprising that she's nervous - it's safe to say we all are; especially having already been chased by a chainsaw-wielding maniac lurking in the trees waiting for their next victim who dares to use to the toilet...

As we make our way through the haunted house (a former convent that is believed to be haunted by a nun) and around it's eerie grounds, the scares come quick and fast as the tension builds thanks to gory props, ominous lighting and doom-impending sound effects.

Without a guide our group is instructed to walk, like zombies, with our arms outstretched on the person infront, as we begin the unnerving journey through a labyrinth of dark rooms, forests and mazes. If that wasn't scary enough, being hunted by axe wielding freaks, killer clowns and demonic creatures really is enough to make you jump out of your skin.

There really is nothing else like it around - the actors (all 80 of them) are incredibly lifelike; either creeping around the floor ready to grab you by the leg, or running straight towards you with an evil look on their face and a weapon in hand.

The strobe lighting, smoke and sound FX add to the suspense while the make up, costumes and set designs are frighteningly realistic; but we don't want to spoil exactly which horror icons you'll be coming face to face with.

It really is like being on a film set, especially as we head outside and are confronted by even more chainsaw-wielding crazies who don't give up the chase.

With scare cams fitted in certain rooms - though you don't know it - the terrified reactions are then uploaded to social media the next day so friends and family can see just how scared you were at the time.

It's more than worth the money when you think of how much work goes into designing the sets and the number of incredible actors that are involved in creating the terrifying experience.

As the appropriately-titled website www.enterifyoudare.co.uk warns, the hour-long fright-fest is not for the squeamish among us.

But for those who love watching horror movies and enjoy jumping out of their skin, it's a pure adrenaline rush that you won't find anywhere else!

Horror at Hinchingbrooke House runs until Sunday October 27. To book tickets or for more information visit www.enterifyoudare.co.uk/buy-tickets

