LETTER: Another accident on Whittlesey's 'most dangerous road junction' at Stonald Road - something needs to be done!

PUBLISHED: 16:47 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 26 September 2019

Reader letter from Doug Kendall regarding the accident on Stonald Road in Whittlesey this morning (September 26). Picture: Doug Kendall

The collision on Stonald Road in Whittlesey is one of many which have occurred over the years, at what is the most dangerous road junction in the town.

Here, at the crossroad junction at just after 11.30am, a car had a collision with a lorry: rupturing the lorry's fuel tank and disgorging gallons of diesel over the road.

Why is this junction dangerous? It's a blind junction, giving no clear vision of the traffic upon approach to it.

Traffic lights were installed here many years ago in an attempt to mitigate such collisions, which, in reality has only sped up the traffic - with accidents increasing in number and intensity ever since.

Without any insight whatsoever into this particular spill, my view is that it remains only a matter of time before the next accident. Who knows what the consequences of that might be?

Living at the crossroads, I regularly observe traffic jumping these lights, drivers on mobile phones, speeding, cutting the corners and using the lights akin to a starting grid of a racetrack.

You may also want to watch:

Massive juggernauts also flash past along this 'B' category road, shaking the houses to their foundations.

In addition illegal parking takes place, without redress, on the restricted double yellow lines that surround the marked approaches to this junction.

What is the answer? Reducing the speed limit to 20mp to start with, and better supervision of the junction by both the police and local authority.

Is this likely? You tell me.

There's no longer a police station in Whittlesey and we have a local authority (Fenland) with no authority to prosecute bad parking (I understand).

My hat will go off, therefore, to anyone else prepared to set off around the mulberry bush of internet bearocracy that seems now required to address issues of mere local importance.

Letter by Doug Kendall

