LETTER: Dr Wendy Harrison completes Virgin Money London Marathon

Dr Wendy Harrison completed the London Marathon on Sunday (April 28) in a time of 4 hours 49 minutes. Picture(s): SUPPLIED Archant

I am Dr Wendy Harrison, aged 55, and I am delighted to have completed the London Marathon on Sunday (April 28) in a time of 4 hours 49 minutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So far I have raised almost £3,000 for Cardiomyopathy UK.

The training and the race were very tough but it's been an amazing experience.

You may also want to watch:

I would like to express my sincere thanks to my family and friends who haven't seen me much these last few months.

I would also like to thank my fabulous colleagues at The Cornerstone Practice who dressed as super heroes and ran raffles and all sorts to support my fund raising.

I'd like to thank so many of my lovely patients who have encouraged, cheered me round the streets and donated.

Let's not forget the folk of March Parkrun whose enthusiasm and shouts of "go on Dr H!" have inspired me to achieve what I would never have believed possible.

DR WENDY HARRISON, March