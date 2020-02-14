Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

LETTER: 'Wisbech has a history of Quakers, and I don't suppose they will be demolishing Peckover House any time soon'

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2020

Mr Levic

A fire-savaged former Quaker House that has stood in Chatteris since 1757 will be demolished for two new houses to be built  despite an outcry from heritage bosses. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A fire-savaged former Quaker House that has stood in Chatteris since 1757 will be demolished for two new houses to be built  despite an outcry from heritage bosses. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

Despite respecting the wishes of those for demolition of this historic building in Chatteris, I don't see St Peter's Church, or any other old chapels up for demolition around the town like the empty derelict one in London Road that formally housed a lighting firm, or the one in Park Street that is now a vets.

Mr Levic believes Arkwright & Sons in Chatteris should be demolished instead of Quaker House. Picture: FENLAND COUNCILMr Levic believes Arkwright & Sons in Chatteris should be demolished instead of Quaker House. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL

As regards the building being ugly that means simple, plain and austere which conforms to their beliefs as Quakers are more humble in nature and virtue.

The building is not derelict as it still has a roof and windows in it, it is merely empty and vacated. Presumably the white walls are a later addition or stand for purity.

As regards much needed new homes, Fenland District Council could reverse all these refusals to build 106 housing that has become an epidemic across Cambridgeshire!

If there are any buildings that need demolishing, it's that derelict Arkwright's shop. The row of old collages minus their roofs in Bridge Street? They are actually structurally unsound.

I believe it's called Wally's Yard, and the derelict boarded up house with pebble dash, that stands opposite it? Then we have the car show room at the Empress swimming pool. The shop on the corner/junction of Edward Road that possibly still has no wooden floor in it and remains non-inhabitable for retail purposes.

It's a damn good job after all those years of dereliction they never demolished the Wesleyan Chapel opposite Bridge House takeaway in Bridge Street. It really made some lovely flats and apartments for first timers getting on the property ladder.

In fact, Wisbech has a history of Quakers, and in any case, I don't suppose they will be demolishing Peckover House any time soon either.

As it stands the Quakers meeting house stands of national historic importance, let alone just a grade two. Maybe it could be turned into a Quaker museum for visitors? But no building is beyond repair, did they demolish Westry church after the fire or rebuild it?

In any case, if you replace a single-storey building, you must replace it with a single-storey building. The only excuse is a chalet bungalow with a mezzanine floor and windows in the roof. If the hall was structurally unsound instead of derelict, then you could demolish it and make an application for two-storey houses as replacements. That's my understanding of planning regulations.

You may also find out if you convert it into a bungalow, you cannot put new doorways in the Ash Grove side of the building!

Mr Levic, March

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Nine-year-old boy in critical condition after ‘dad’ flips van into River Nene in suspected drug-fuelled crash

A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a suspected drug-fuelled crash which saw a van flip into the River Nene. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hundreds of paint pots stacked outside community recycling centre are a danger say residents

Stacks of paint outside Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network – CCORRN in March have been branded a danger but the charity - which has seen donations more than double – is “confident that the issue will be resolved within the month”. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ex publican fined £2,000 for hygiene offences says if ‘the council wants to get you get, they will get you’

George's March. Children in Need Left: Dave

Most Read

Nine-year-old boy in critical condition after ‘dad’ flips van into River Nene in suspected drug-fuelled crash

A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a suspected drug-fuelled crash which saw a van flip into the River Nene. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hundreds of paint pots stacked outside community recycling centre are a danger say residents

Stacks of paint outside Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network – CCORRN in March have been branded a danger but the charity - which has seen donations more than double – is “confident that the issue will be resolved within the month”. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ex publican fined £2,000 for hygiene offences says if ‘the council wants to get you get, they will get you’

George's March. Children in Need Left: Dave

Latest from the Cambs Times

LETTER: ‘Wisbech has a history of Quakers, and I don’t suppose they will be demolishing Peckover House any time soon’

A fire-savaged former Quaker House that has stood in Chatteris since 1757 will be demolished for two new houses to be built  despite an outcry from heritage bosses. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Coronavirus precautions in place at both inland ports run by Fenland District Council

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented regular checks to ensure information is widely shared on coronavirus and its threat. Picture; WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK

Jacob Rees-Mogg is ‘the chosen one’ by Tory members in the Fens as they welcome him at theatre

Jacob Rees-Mogg in Wisbech to address Tory Party supporters. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council reaps double bonus of saved costs and improved images as its 71 CCTV cameras now run from new control centre in Peterborough

New CCTV control room covering Fenland and Peterborough has opened. From left, Councillor John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council, Councillor Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities and Councillor Chris Boden, Leader of Fenland District Council.

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash will finally get a specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24