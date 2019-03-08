Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 March 2019

Since moving to Chatteris my joy each day has been to watch the squirrels chasing each other across the trees at the back of my garden.

I also enjoy feeding them each day. My granddaughter and I have given them names and love it when Cyril, Sandy and Slinky and family come to our bird feeding station.

Imagine how worried we were on Monday to hear what sounded like gunshots nearby... surely not... not our darlings...

Sadly today all I can see is one lonely youngster running up and down looking for its family.

I don’t know who the assassin is but hope they are pleased with themselves for leaving me bereft.

I have MS and watching squirrels and birds out of my window every day makes my life worth living.

