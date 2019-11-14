My First General Election: 'I think this may be another easy win for Steve Barclay' - Harry Rutter

Con�s Steve Barclay (right) is more than likely going to win at the general election in North East Cambs, says Harry Rutter (inset). Picture: PA/PA Wire Archant

Last week, I revealed that I wasn't too sure why we were having a general election and who I was going to vote for.

Data from the 2017 General Election in North East Cambridgeshire. Graphic: electionresults.parliament.uk Data from the 2017 General Election in North East Cambridgeshire. Graphic: electionresults.parliament.uk

This week, I've explored the 2015 and 2017 results and I have already come to the conclusion that Steve Barclay is more than likely going to win.

If the voting pattern of recent campaigns is a judge of what will happen, it seems Barclay has made a positive impact on his constituents in North East Cambs, despite having to juggle constituency work with that of Brexit Secretary.

In the 2015 election, Barclay won with 28,524 votes, a 16,874 majority over UKIP's Andrew Charalambous.

The same goes of the 2017 election as Barclay won again, this time with 32,340 votes; giving him a 21,270 majority over Labour's Ken Rustidge.

With such a track record and a previous majority of over 21,000, I think it will be hard for this year's candidates to contend with Barclay.

But what does this mean for North East Cambs? What changes will we see and how will this result impact us who live here.

I'm excited to meet with Steve Barclay to ask some burning questions. I'm also keen to hear why he thinks he's so successful at the polls.

Last week I touched on the fact I didn't exactly know why we were having a general election in the first place and some of the feedback was interesting.

I had a number of 20-somethings get in touch that completely agreed with me and actually asked me to pass on anything I learn.

The feedback from the slightly older generation was exactly what I expected, with some supportive and some not so much.

The point of these features is to not highlight my lack of knowledge but to show the process from a young person's perspective given the general confusion.

Over the next few weeks I will meet with candidates from all of the parties up in this December's election and I will also be at the count.

I will be releasing interviews and videos from the election trail as it unfolds - exciting times ahead.

I'm also going to see a group of first and second time voters for a round table discussion and will take anything that comes up with the candidates.

If you are around my age (20-somethings) and want to talk about the general election, or just send me your views and thoughts. Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk