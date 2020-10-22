Spook-tacular ‘week of wickedness’ at Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard this Halloween
© Oliver Dixon
Celebrate the October half term holidays and bring the family for the “Week of Wickedness” at Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard.
Complete the maze challenge and help Mr Roots the farmer defeat his evil twin to get rid of the creepy creatures.
Find the perfect pumpkin in the pick your own pumpkin patch then carve out a ghoulish design and take in the comedy and magic show in the all-weather marquee.
Climb on-board the phantom blaster tractor ride and help scare off silly spooks with your nerf gun.
Plus all the usual activities such as the pig race, go-karts, jumping pillow, zip wire and more.
Events take place between Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, November 1 everday from 10am until 5pm at the site on Manea Road.
Edward Gowler, owner, said: “The October half term holiday has become the busiest time of the year for us now.
“We have so much to offer for a full family day out. Even when it rains you can carry on carving your pumpkin or watch the show in the marquees!”
Skylark offer families a ‘Covid-safe family day out’ with socially distanced tractor rides, increased hand washing facilities, sanitiser freely available and increased activity monitoring.
