Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

28 October, 2019 - 12:41
Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly's spooky Halloween house in March that's set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A well-known March family will, once again, do up their home in a bid to spook residents in aid of a good cause this Halloween.

Tommy and Jo Kellys spooky Halloween house in March thats set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kellys spooky Halloween house in March thats set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly decorate their Wisbech Road home with zombies, clowns and ghouls each year to raise cash for various charities and organisations.

In previous years, proceeds have gone to Scotty's Little Soldiers, Make a Wish and Eddie's.

This year, all money raised at the spooktacular home will go towards Tommy and Jo's daughter's school, Westwood Primary School.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy said: "We have decided to continue supporting the school as we know that it helps a lot and goes straight to the school and in turn is used to provide for the children.

"We have only a few new items this year although there are so many it's doubtful you'll notice everything on a single trip so we invite everyone to come along and take a look.

"Photos are encouraged as well as any donations and there is a collection box left out with the display from 8am to 8pm each day."

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The family are still looking for tombola prizes for the big day this Thursday (October 31) as they are expecting a number of fancy-dressed visitors.

They have been decorating their house for the last seven years after being inspired when they saw a similar house in Bedford.

The family shuns the typical idea of dressing their house in lights and fake snow at Christmas in favour of zombies and graves on Halloween with the family enjoying "scary stuff".

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Much of the fun, according to the Kelly family, is making the mannequin style characters to adorn their house.

There will be a tombola at the Kelly's house, a pumpkin carving competition and hotdogs will be sold.

The event complements an afternoon of spooky games at Westwood after school on October 31.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ahead of their evening trick or treating, children will be able to play spooky games such as 'guess the weight of the pumpkin', 'feed the monster' and 'guess how many scary bats on the baord'.

There will be face painting, a raffle and hot chocolate available.

The event aims to raise between £500 and £1,000 for Year 4 students activities at Westwood school on Maple Grove.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

To join in the spectacular, spooky soiree, visit 68a Wisbech Road on October 31 after dark.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTERTommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Swimming gala in memory of former March Marlins champion

An autumn challenge gala in memory of a former March Marlins swimmer Richard O'Leary took place last weekend. Pictured left to right; Martyn Fresher, Jacob Lowe, Graham Shaw, Joy O'Leary, Tom Hanley, Molly McGowen. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.

Cash raised at Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally through the Fens handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance

Money raised at the Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally organised by Ben Burgess Coates has been handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured are members of air ambulance crew and fundraising team, Ben Burgess Coates and Steve Trostler’s family, including grandsons Joshua and Noah at the Norwich Airport presentation. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Suspect flees scene after ‘assaulting man and stealing his wallet’ in Waterbeach street

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Green Side, Waterbeach on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Swimming gala in memory of former March Marlins champion

An autumn challenge gala in memory of a former March Marlins swimmer Richard O'Leary took place last weekend. Pictured left to right; Martyn Fresher, Jacob Lowe, Graham Shaw, Joy O'Leary, Tom Hanley, Molly McGowen. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.

Cash raised at Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally through the Fens handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance

Money raised at the Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally organised by Ben Burgess Coates has been handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured are members of air ambulance crew and fundraising team, Ben Burgess Coates and Steve Trostler’s family, including grandsons Joshua and Noah at the Norwich Airport presentation. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

Suspect flees scene after ‘assaulting man and stealing his wallet’ in Waterbeach street

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Green Side, Waterbeach on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Don’t miss Campaign Amateur Theatre Ely’s production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings

Campaign Amateur Theatre (CAT) Ely are performing The Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings from November 13 to 16. Some of the cast are pictured. Picture: JANE CRUSSELL.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Suspect flees scene after ‘assaulting man and stealing his wallet’ in Waterbeach street

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Green Side, Waterbeach on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists