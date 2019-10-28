Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited
HARRY RUTTER
A well-known March family will, once again, do up their home in a bid to spook residents in aid of a good cause this Halloween.
Tommy and Jo Kelly decorate their Wisbech Road home with zombies, clowns and ghouls each year to raise cash for various charities and organisations.
In previous years, proceeds have gone to Scotty's Little Soldiers, Make a Wish and Eddie's.
This year, all money raised at the spooktacular home will go towards Tommy and Jo's daughter's school, Westwood Primary School.
Tommy said: "We have decided to continue supporting the school as we know that it helps a lot and goes straight to the school and in turn is used to provide for the children.
"We have only a few new items this year although there are so many it's doubtful you'll notice everything on a single trip so we invite everyone to come along and take a look.
"Photos are encouraged as well as any donations and there is a collection box left out with the display from 8am to 8pm each day."
The family are still looking for tombola prizes for the big day this Thursday (October 31) as they are expecting a number of fancy-dressed visitors.
They have been decorating their house for the last seven years after being inspired when they saw a similar house in Bedford.
The family shuns the typical idea of dressing their house in lights and fake snow at Christmas in favour of zombies and graves on Halloween with the family enjoying "scary stuff".
Much of the fun, according to the Kelly family, is making the mannequin style characters to adorn their house.
There will be a tombola at the Kelly's house, a pumpkin carving competition and hotdogs will be sold.
The event complements an afternoon of spooky games at Westwood after school on October 31.
Ahead of their evening trick or treating, children will be able to play spooky games such as 'guess the weight of the pumpkin', 'feed the monster' and 'guess how many scary bats on the baord'.
There will be face painting, a raffle and hot chocolate available.
The event aims to raise between £500 and £1,000 for Year 4 students activities at Westwood school on Maple Grove.
To join in the spectacular, spooky soiree, visit 68a Wisbech Road on October 31 after dark.