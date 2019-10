Gallery

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly's spooky Halloween house in March that's set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

A well-known March family will, once again, do up their home in a bid to spook residents in aid of a good cause this Halloween.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tommy and Jo Kellys spooky Halloween house in March thats set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kellys spooky Halloween house in March thats set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly decorate their Wisbech Road home with zombies, clowns and ghouls each year to raise cash for various charities and organisations.

In previous years, proceeds have gone to Scotty's Little Soldiers, Make a Wish and Eddie's.

This year, all money raised at the spooktacular home will go towards Tommy and Jo's daughter's school, Westwood Primary School.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy said: "We have decided to continue supporting the school as we know that it helps a lot and goes straight to the school and in turn is used to provide for the children.

"We have only a few new items this year although there are so many it's doubtful you'll notice everything on a single trip so we invite everyone to come along and take a look.

"Photos are encouraged as well as any donations and there is a collection box left out with the display from 8am to 8pm each day."

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The family are still looking for tombola prizes for the big day this Thursday (October 31) as they are expecting a number of fancy-dressed visitors.

They have been decorating their house for the last seven years after being inspired when they saw a similar house in Bedford.

The family shuns the typical idea of dressing their house in lights and fake snow at Christmas in favour of zombies and graves on Halloween with the family enjoying "scary stuff".

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Much of the fun, according to the Kelly family, is making the mannequin style characters to adorn their house.

There will be a tombola at the Kelly's house, a pumpkin carving competition and hotdogs will be sold.

The event complements an afternoon of spooky games at Westwood after school on October 31.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ahead of their evening trick or treating, children will be able to play spooky games such as 'guess the weight of the pumpkin', 'feed the monster' and 'guess how many scary bats on the baord'.

There will be face painting, a raffle and hot chocolate available.

The event aims to raise between £500 and £1,000 for Year 4 students activities at Westwood school on Maple Grove.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

To join in the spectacular, spooky soiree, visit 68a Wisbech Road on October 31 after dark.

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

You may also want to watch: