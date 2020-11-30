Gallery

Christmas lights committee thanks volunteers for brightening up village despite pandemic

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Archant

The committee that runs a Fenland village’s annual Christmas lights display has thanked all the volunteers who made it possible despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Benwick Christmas Lights Committee thanked those who voluntarily assisted with transporting the tree safely and getting the lights up for the third year running.

Lois Hopkins, committee member, said: “Thanks to our electrician at EG Electrical Services of Doddington who had installed the outside sockets, tested the lights to ensure they are all safe and delivered the tree for us.

“We had come up with a solution to repurpose the old lights with modern coloured lenses, meaning we could extend the display even further this year with the new improved lights.”

She also thanked the Lane family from March who donated the tree this year as well as the Doddington Christmas Lights Committee for donating their old lights there years ago.

Also thanked were Bakehouse Cakes, for donating a cake for the winner of the committee’s best decorated house competition that will be judged the weekend before Christmas.

Finally, she thanked J.E Cade & Son Ltd for Andrew’s expertise on the JCB boom lift, The Five Alls, Spar, Boons all the residents of Benwick “for allowing us to put lights on and around their properties again this year.

“Thank you for all of your support this year.

