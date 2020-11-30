Advanced search

Gallery

Christmas lights committee thanks volunteers for brightening up village despite pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:08 30 November 2020

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Archant

The committee that runs a Fenland village’s annual Christmas lights display has thanked all the volunteers who made it possible despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

The Benwick Christmas Lights Committee thanked those who voluntarily assisted with transporting the tree safely and getting the lights up for the third year running.

Lois Hopkins, committee member, said: “Thanks to our electrician at EG Electrical Services of Doddington who had installed the outside sockets, tested the lights to ensure they are all safe and delivered the tree for us.

“We had come up with a solution to repurpose the old lights with modern coloured lenses, meaning we could extend the display even further this year with the new improved lights.”

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

She also thanked the Lane family from March who donated the tree this year as well as the Doddington Christmas Lights Committee for donating their old lights there years ago.

Also thanked were Bakehouse Cakes, for donating a cake for the winner of the committee’s best decorated house competition that will be judged the weekend before Christmas.

Finally, she thanked J.E Cade & Son Ltd for Andrew’s expertise on the JCB boom lift, The Five Alls, Spar, Boons all the residents of Benwick “for allowing us to put lights on and around their properties again this year.

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

“Thank you for all of your support this year.

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

You may also want to watch:

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year�s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Latest from the Cambs Times

Christmas lights committee thanks volunteers for brightening up village despite pandemic

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Colin, 84, reveals the final total from his vintage cycle fundraiser

Colin Bedford, 84, from March took part in a sponsored cycle ride on a variety of vintage bikes and wearing costume's matching the theme of the bike's era. He was raising money for Diabetes UK and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which is visits monthly for medical treatment. Pictures: Colin Bedford

Vandals strike at village venue in ‘disheartening’ spate of incidents

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike

The driver of a Fiat driven into a dike was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Norfolk Police

How this Asda shopping delivery driver hopes to tackle loneliness over Christmas

Wisbech Asda delivery driver Geoff Norris will wear a Happy To Chat badge in a bid to tackle loneliness over the festive period. Picture: Supplied/Asda