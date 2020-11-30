Advanced search

Town illuminated for Christmas after virtual switch-on

PUBLISHED: 15:41 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 30 November 2020

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn't mean the town's Christmas lights aren't still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland.

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee that organises the annual event instead held a low-key virtual switch-on.

A spokesman for the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee said: “If you do visit the town, wear a mask, respect others and the space around you.

“Keep your distance but most of all Enjoy the lights.”

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

The committee added that lights will be on from 3pm to midnight every day until Januray 5.

MORE: Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on 2019 gallery

One resident said on Facebook: “Wow! The Christmas lights are spectacular. I never realised just how much work goes into this.

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

“Please don’t forget to donate - even if it’s just a few loose pennies in one of the collection pots.”

For more details visit www.chatterischristmaslights.co.uk

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBEChatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE

