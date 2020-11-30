Video
Town illuminated for Christmas after virtual switch-on
PUBLISHED: 15:41 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 30 November 2020
Ben Jolley
Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland. Picture: CHATTERIS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/YOUTUBE
Chatteris may not have been able to host its usual switch-on this year, but that doesn’t mean the town’s Christmas lights aren’t still among the best in Fenland.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee that organises the annual event instead held a low-key virtual switch-on.
A spokesman for the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee said: “If you do visit the town, wear a mask, respect others and the space around you.
“Keep your distance but most of all Enjoy the lights.”
The committee added that lights will be on from 3pm to midnight every day until Januray 5.
One resident said on Facebook: “Wow! The Christmas lights are spectacular. I never realised just how much work goes into this.
“Please don’t forget to donate - even if it’s just a few loose pennies in one of the collection pots.”
For more details visit www.chatterischristmaslights.co.uk
