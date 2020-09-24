Advanced search

‘Best Christmas lights in Cambridgeshire’ will light up town despite Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 10:36 26 September 2020

Throwback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Throwback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

“There will be lights in Chatteris this Christmas” assures the chairman of a team that is responsible for putting on “the best display in Cambridgeshire”.

Despite having to cancel the town’s switch-on event, Chatteris Christmas lights Committee chairman Chris Savill and his team of around 20 volunteers are not going to let the Covid-19 pandemic ruin the festive season.

Chris, who has even volunteered to put all the lights up himself, said: “We are going to try and get as many Christmas lights up as we can to try and cheer the place up while working within the rules of covid.

“Most of the team are volunteers, so we will supply PPE and everything necessary, but it’ll just be nice to get the whole Christmas spirit going and do it for the children.”

Throwback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTERThrowback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

And he still believes the Chatteris Christmas lights are the best in Cambridgeshire: “When people walk or drive through the town and it’s all lit up, they are amazed at what can be done.

“But, at the end of the day, we’re just a group of volunteers who do it for the passion.”

Throwback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTERThrowback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Throwback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTERThrowback to the 2019 Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

