'Move over Kevin the Carrot': Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Supplied/CambsFRS

A new Christmas advert putting the spotlight on heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released by the county's fire brigade.

Public sector organisations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have come together for the festive video which has already had more than 1,800 hits.

It shows people who are typically on-call during the Christmas holidays and is played over a 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' cover.

The backing track is sung by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service emergency call handler Claire Durrant who will also be working on Christmas Day.

Chris Strickland, chief fire officer and chair of the Local Resilience Forum which represents all public sectors across the region says he is proud of all the staff.

He said: "The video will hopefully encourage people to spare a thought for those who have to spend Christmas day away from their families.

"Our staff are very proud to do the jobs they do and we are very proud of them.

"On behalf of all of my colleagues leading services across the county, I'd like to wish all our residents and staff a happy, healthy and safe Christmas."