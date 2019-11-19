Advanced search

Ho ho ho! Countdown begins for Fenland Music Centre Association's annual Christmas concert

PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 19 November 2019

The annual Fenland Music Centre Association Christmas concert takes place on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Supplied

It's that time of the year again and Fenland Music Centre Association's (FMCA) annual Christmas concert is right round the corner.

Conducted by Ceri Griffin and Beth Letts, the annual concert takes place on Saturday, December 7 at St Peter's Church in March.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and tickets are from £5 to £7 and accompanied children can enter free of charge.

A spokesman said: "The FMCA Christmas Concert is a very popular and well attended event, involving nearly one hundred local amateur musicians of all ages and abilities.

"One hundred per cent of all proceeds, as always, go towards our continued educational music projects, within the local community.

"All eight of the FMCA's orchestras, bands and ensembles will be playing a wide range of festive music and carols, ranging from classical to modern.

"All proceeds goes toward the FMCA's continued educational music work within the local community."

For more information, visit: www.fenlandmusiccentre.org.uk

