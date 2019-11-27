Everything you need to know about this year's Doddington Christmas Lights switch-on

This year�s Doddington Christmas Lights switch-on takes place on Saturday, December 7. Picture: Supplied/Bridget Knowles Supplied/Bridget Knowles

This year's Doddington Christmas Lights switch-on takes place this December and here's everything you need to know.

The annual event is set to be the biggest yet and will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 1pm until 5pm.

The actual switch-on happens at 4.30pm outside the town's clock tower where 1,400 new bulbs will be turned on by organisers.

Thanks for a grant from Tesco's supermarket token scheme, £4,000 has been spent on revamping the town's Christmas lights.

Bridget Knowles, co-organiser, said: "The community fund has allowed us to buy 80 new silhouettes, 1,400m of cable and 1,400 new, brighter, bulbs.

"We were so lucky to get the money which has extended, replaced and revamped what we had already. Thanks to shoppers at Tesco at Hostmoor Avenue, March."

The inflatable Santa's grotto will make a return, as well as singers Vicky Mason and Future Stars who will take to the stage to entertain attendees.

The extension of lights will now stretch the switch-on from Manor Estate all the way until Newgate Street - which is nearly one mile.

Ms Knowles added: "We have four venues this year, we have the village hall, the Methodist hall, the scout hut and part of the George's car park.

"The Doddington Carnival prince and princess, Kieran Rush and Danielle Buxton, will be in attendance and we have more than 60 stalls booked in.

"We have been overwhelmed with interest this year and we have even had to turn down some stall holders because it [bookings] has gone ballistic.

"I would just like to thank our chairman, David Curtis, for his hard work and I'd like to thank to village for being so patient with us while we set up."

After the event on December 7, the annual children's Christmas party will follow on Friday, December 20 at The Pavilion in the town.

The party takes place from 2pm until 5pm and costs £3 per child. Santa Claus will be paying a visit to children, as well as an entertainer.

Tickets can be bought from Ms Knowles on the night of the switch-on and will also be available in the Methodist church.

For more information or to buy tickets, email Bridget Knowles on: bridgetbays@talktalk.net