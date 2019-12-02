Video

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter/Archant

Hundreds packed out March's market place on Friday (November 29) as the town's Christmas lights were switched on.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's John Devine was the lucky one to press the button this year as he joined Santa Claus on stage for the evening.

The switch-on was accompanied by live music from local entertainers who played into the night - getting everyone into the Christmas spirit.

A fairground with a number of games and rides were along Broad Street as well as hot food and drink stalls to keep everyone occupied.

As usual, members of the Middle Level Waterman's Club lit up their narrow boats with festive lights for people to see from the town's bridge.

Santa Claus arrived on his sleigh ahead of the big switch-on and handed out sweets to children in the crowds.

The actual switch-on took place at 7pm but March town centre was shut from 5pm to allow attendees free roam of Broad Street and part of High Street.

