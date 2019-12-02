Advanced search

Video

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March's annual Christmas market

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 02 December 2019

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

Thousands braved the cold weather for the annual Christmas market in March over the weekend - here are some of our highlights.

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

More than 100 stalls, from fresh food to fairground games, lined the streets along Broad Street and High Street at the event on Sunday, December 1.

Santa Claus was inside his grotto on the market place, along with free rides for the children and a main entertainment stage.

20Twenty Productions once again held their famous Winter Wonderland. This year the theme was The Grinch as the town hall was transformed into Whoville.

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

There were plenty of gift stalls for attendees to get in those last minute presents ahead of Christmas which is just days away.

One attendee said: "It was my first time visiting the Christmas market and wow what a turn out.

"So many lovely handmade gifts on offer and so reasonable priced I spent far to much, but all worth it."

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Another said: "I spent a couple of hours there this afternoon. Good to see it so well supported. It was interesting and bought a couple of unique items."

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian CarterStalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Most Read

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Man charged with stealing a car in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a vehicle after stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘A role model to female firefighters nationwide’ - celebrating a first at March fire station

Firefighter Vicky Vata is the first female manager at March Fire Station. She was joined by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding. Picture: CC WAYNE MARSHALL

Latest from the Cambs Times

Charlotte Beck, 13, and CJ Atkinson crowned, respectively, 2019-2020 Young Fenland Poet Laureate and 2019-2020 Fenland Poet Laureate

Fenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Young Poet Laureate Charlotte Beck with her trophy. Picture; IAN CARTER

Man charged with stealing a car in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a vehicle after stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

REVIEW: Knives Out is a stylishly filmed and extremely witty murder mystery

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists