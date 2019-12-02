Video

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March's annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter Ian Carter

Thousands braved the cold weather for the annual Christmas market in March over the weekend - here are some of our highlights.

More than 100 stalls, from fresh food to fairground games, lined the streets along Broad Street and High Street at the event on Sunday, December 1.

Santa Claus was inside his grotto on the market place, along with free rides for the children and a main entertainment stage.

20Twenty Productions once again held their famous Winter Wonderland. This year the theme was The Grinch as the town hall was transformed into Whoville.

There were plenty of gift stalls for attendees to get in those last minute presents ahead of Christmas which is just days away.

One attendee said: "It was my first time visiting the Christmas market and wow what a turn out.

"So many lovely handmade gifts on offer and so reasonable priced I spent far to much, but all worth it."

Another said: "I spent a couple of hours there this afternoon. Good to see it so well supported. It was interesting and bought a couple of unique items."

