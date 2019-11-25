Help us share YOUR Christmas with our readers this festive season - from events to family photos, we want to share them!

Help us share YOUR Christmas by submitting content to us via the email address below. Picture: Gary Spears/Pexels Gary Spears/Pexels

We want to share YOUR Christmas this year, both online and in print. Submit your content via the email address below.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

We would like to see your photos, videos and your stories for our big Christmas community feature across our newspaper titles.

Is your community holding a festive event? Is your company doing something funny this Christmas? We want to know.

Help us share YOUR Christmas, email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with the subject 'Chrsitmas Feature' to be included.