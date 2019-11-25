Advanced search

Help us share YOUR Christmas with our readers this festive season - from events to family photos, we want to share them!

25 November, 2019 - 15:21
Help us share YOUR Christmas by submitting content to us via the email address below. Picture: Gary Spears/Pexels

Help us share YOUR Christmas by submitting content to us via the email address below. Picture: Gary Spears/Pexels

Gary Spears/Pexels

We want to share YOUR Christmas this year, both online and in print. Submit your content via the email address below.

You may also want to watch:

We would like to see your photos, videos and your stories for our big Christmas community feature across our newspaper titles.

Is your community holding a festive event? Is your company doing something funny this Christmas? We want to know.

Help us share YOUR Christmas, email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with the subject 'Chrsitmas Feature' to be included.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Most Read

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Little Mix performing in Peterborough next summer

Little Mix to peform in Peterborough in June 2020

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Emblings to run special vintage bus as they prepare to call it a day after more than 80 years

Judds travel bus.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Help us share YOUR Christmas with our readers this festive season – from events to family photos, we want to share them!

Help us share YOUR Christmas by submitting content to us via the email address below. Picture: Gary Spears/Pexels

Little Mix performing in Peterborough next summer

Little Mix to peform in Peterborough in June 2020

Nine runners raise more than £3,000 for MS charity at Littleport 10k race

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Talented group of Ely College music students form band as part of collaborative project

The group of students from Ely College, Alana Baer, Violet Bainton, Alfie Bradley, Sam Friedland and Lauren Marshall, have formed a band as part of The Lloyd-Reason Foundation. Picture: Supplied/Ely College

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists