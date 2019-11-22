Video

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Watch the moment massive tree is hoisted into place in March market place

The March town Christmas tree was hoisted into position on Friday, November 22 at around 2pm. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

With just 33 days until Christmas, March is getting into the spirit as its large centre piece tree has been erected in the market place.

A large lorry carrying the town's tree arrived on Friday, November 22 at around 2pm before it was hoisted into place outside The Exchange restaurant.

Pictures show the moment a man slowly navigated the tree into its slot, with three members of the March Town Christmas Lights observing closely.

The tree's lights will be turned on as part of the town's big switch-on held on Friday, November 29 with the main event taking place at 7pm.