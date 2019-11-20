Advanced search

POLL: Is it too early to put up your Christmas tree? It is still November after all…

20 November, 2019 - 15:22
The office Christmas tree was erected on Wednesday, November 20 and doesn�t it look fabulous? Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The office Christmas tree was erected on Wednesday, November 20 and doesn't it look fabulous? Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

With just 34 days left until Christmas, we're asking our readers if it is till too early to put up the Christmas tree.

Our office's new tree was delivered this afternoon (November 20) and was quickly put up by staff, but is it too early?

Use the interactive poll to cast your vote, if you've already put your tree up - send in your pictures to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk.

