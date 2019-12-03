Advanced search

Shooters American Diner create Christmas display out of recycled kitchen materials

PUBLISHED: 12:05 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 03 December 2019

A Coca Cola truck made out of recycled boxes is just part of a March diner's Christmas window display.

Shooters American Diner in March has revealed their entry in the town's annual festive window competition ran by the mayor, Cllr Rob Skoulding.

The riverside restaurant has crafted the display purely out of recycled materials found in the kitchen and from their food and drink deliveries.

Olivia Linley of the diner was the lead creative on the project which has seen coffee filters turned into snowflakes and straws as candy canes.

Claire Smethurst, diner co-owner, said: "This year we decided to counter the waste that the food industry is notoriously accused of.

"We did this by using everything from the diner for our window display. We turned boxes into the coke truck and used coffee filters as snowflakes."

The diner even used bottle tops as hanging decorations to complement the snowy display which sits proudly in the front window.

