Village’s Christmas lights switch-on and craft fair event cancelled due Covid-19 pandemic

Throwback to the 2019 Doddington Christmas Lights switch on event. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Christmas in Doddington will look slightly different this year, with the annual lights switch-on and craft fair event cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Doddington Christmas Lights Committee, who made the initial announcement in July because of concerns about social distancing, will decide in October whether the lights will be erected at all.

They said: “As a committee we have thought long and hard about this decision but, due to the current situation, we have decided to cancel the craft fair and switch-on event for 2020.

“This is due to the volume of people that would attend, social distancing and keeping the public, committee members and our families safe. We hope you are all keeping safe and understand our decision.”

“We will inform you of any decision made and will be following Covid-19 guidelines,” said a committee spokesman. “Thank you for your support.”

Michelle Harlock, a resident in the village, said: “I really hope they go up, we need something to brighten up what has been an awful year.”

Rebecca Claire Bell White added: “I too really hope they go up - they are one of the best displays around and will bring some much needed excitement to what’s been a rubbish year.”

Kerry Wright said: “Please please please put them up - we love our village lights and if you need any help again this year, if that helps to get them up then I will be more than willing to help.”

Earlier this month the committee held a village-wide yard sale to help fund its work.