Santa comes to Doddington for village's Christmas lights switch-on

Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Doddington on Saturday night as the village came together for its annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Picture: IAN CARTER

Thanks to a £4,000 grant from Tesco's supermarket token scheme, this year's display included 80 new silhouettes, 1,400m of cable and 1,400 new, brighter, bulbs.

The lights, which now stretch a mile from Manor Estate to Newgate Street, were turned on by Doddington Carnival Prince and Princess Kieran Rush and Danielle Buxton.

Entertainment came from the Doddington Singers, Vicky Mason and the Future Stars while there was an inflatable Santa's grotto for children and 60 stalls across the Methodist Hall, scout hut and part of The George pub's car park.

The lights were switched on by Doddington Carnival Prince and Princess Kieran Rush and Danielle Buxton. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Christmas fun continues next Friday (December 20) as the pavilion hosts a children's party with a visit from Santa Claus as well as an entertainer.

The party takes place from 2pm until 5pm and costs £3 per child.

Tickets can be bought from Bridget Knowles by emailing bridgetbays@talktalk.net

Picture: IAN CARTER

Picture: IAN CARTER

Picture: IAN CARTER