Advanced search

Santa Claus is coming to March… Where to find St Nick on his tour of the Fens with the Lions

PUBLISHED: 16:52 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 26 November 2019

The annual charity Santa tour takes place in March this December. Here’s where you’ll find St Nick. Picture: Supplied

The annual charity Santa tour takes place in March this December. Here's where you'll find St Nick. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

It's that time of the year again when Santa climbs on board his sleigh and visits homes in March - here's where he'll be this year.

The collaborative event between the March Lions Club and the Rotary Club of March sees Santa tour the town for six nights before Christmas.

This year's chosen charities are Christians Against Poverty, Royal Papworth, Magpas Air Ambulance and March Food Bank.

SANTA'S DATES:

Tuesday, December 3: Cavalry Park from The Avenue End, Worsley Chase, Kelsey Way, Fleetwood Close, Fairfax Way, Suffolk Way, Bretton Avenue, Hunter's Chase, Cavalry Drive up to Upwell Rd mini roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

Thursday, December 5: Burrowmoor Road starting near to the Police Station, Birchwood Avenue, Butt Avenue, Cherrywood Avenue, Cherryholt Avenue, Chestnut Crescent, Ellingham Avenue, Turnbull Road, Riverbank Close, Oxbow Crescent.

Monday, December 9: Creek Road, Foxglove Way, The Parks, Riverdown, Creek Road, St John's Chase.

Wednesday, December 11: End of Stonecross Way, Eastwood Avenue, Green Street, Asplin Avenue, Smith's Drive, Papworth Avenue, Mallard Way, Badgeney Road finishing at Coop.

Tuesday, December 17: Berryfield, Dagless Way, County Rd, Norwalde Street, Robingoodfellows Lane finishing at the GER.

Thursday, December 19: Elliott Road, Yarrow Close, Truman Avenue, Russell Avenue, Peyton Avenue, Southwell Close, Nigel Gresley Way, Norwood Road finishing at Wisbech Road mini-roundabout.

Last year a total of £1,800 was split between various clubs and charities.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Special day out with Santa at Skylark

Try Christmas at Skylark where they can enjoy a Christmas experience and a free drink. Picture: Candice Schuster

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Fenland Flyers fly high at national finals

Five elite performers bounced their way into the trampoline and double mini trampoline event league national finals. Picture: Cecil Paul Photography

Santa Claus is coming to March… Where to find St Nick on his tour of the Fens with the Lions

The annual charity Santa tour takes place in March this December. Here’s where you’ll find St Nick. Picture: Supplied

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists