Santa Claus is coming to March… Where to find St Nick on his tour of the Fens with the Lions

It's that time of the year again when Santa climbs on board his sleigh and visits homes in March - here's where he'll be this year.

The collaborative event between the March Lions Club and the Rotary Club of March sees Santa tour the town for six nights before Christmas.

This year's chosen charities are Christians Against Poverty, Royal Papworth, Magpas Air Ambulance and March Food Bank.

SANTA'S DATES:

Tuesday, December 3: Cavalry Park from The Avenue End, Worsley Chase, Kelsey Way, Fleetwood Close, Fairfax Way, Suffolk Way, Bretton Avenue, Hunter's Chase, Cavalry Drive up to Upwell Rd mini roundabout.

Thursday, December 5: Burrowmoor Road starting near to the Police Station, Birchwood Avenue, Butt Avenue, Cherrywood Avenue, Cherryholt Avenue, Chestnut Crescent, Ellingham Avenue, Turnbull Road, Riverbank Close, Oxbow Crescent.

Monday, December 9: Creek Road, Foxglove Way, The Parks, Riverdown, Creek Road, St John's Chase.

Wednesday, December 11: End of Stonecross Way, Eastwood Avenue, Green Street, Asplin Avenue, Smith's Drive, Papworth Avenue, Mallard Way, Badgeney Road finishing at Coop.

Tuesday, December 17: Berryfield, Dagless Way, County Rd, Norwalde Street, Robingoodfellows Lane finishing at the GER.

Thursday, December 19: Elliott Road, Yarrow Close, Truman Avenue, Russell Avenue, Peyton Avenue, Southwell Close, Nigel Gresley Way, Norwood Road finishing at Wisbech Road mini-roundabout.

Last year a total of £1,800 was split between various clubs and charities.