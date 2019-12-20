Advanced search

Missing elf investigation launched after police officer's children unable to locate their elf on the shelf

PUBLISHED: 09:51 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 20 December 2019

A missing elf investigation was launched after one March police officer’s children were unable to locate their elf on the shelf. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A missing elf investigation was launched after one March police officer's children were unable to locate their elf on the shelf. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Archant

A missing elf investigation was launched after one police officer's children were unable to locate their elf on the shelf.

You may also want to watch:

Custody checks managed to locate the Elf at March police station on Thursday morning (December 19).

Sgt Andy Morris said: "The elf had been causing widespread disruption throughout our home, so it was important he had some time away to reflect on his actions. "Elfs are to be treated like any other person. If they commit a criminal offence they can expect to get punished.

"#Elfinacell #Notlongtogonowparents."

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Future of Wisbech department store Beales in the balance after owners reportedly look to close some of its outlets

The Beales department store in Wisbech which is one of those possibly at risk after the company looks to restructure. Picture: Google Maps

WALKING FOOTBALL: Fen footballers celebrate positive year at Christmas party

Walking footballers and their families enjoy a festive lunch at their Christmas party. Picture: FACEBOOK/WALKING FOOTBALL MARCH AND CHATTERIS

Marshland High School students create more than 20 hampers for those in need

Students from Marshland High School made more than 20 hampers full of non-perishable goods for those in need. Picture: Supplied

Unexpected Christmas present for March police officers from seven-year-old Eleanor

Officers at March police station were treated to an unexpected present when seven-year-old Eleanor surprised them with a box of mince pies and some chocolates. She is pictured with her mum Fiona and PC Ed Chadderton. Picture: POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists