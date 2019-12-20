Missing elf investigation launched after police officer's children unable to locate their elf on the shelf

A missing elf investigation was launched after one police officer's children were unable to locate their elf on the shelf.

Custody checks managed to locate the Elf at March police station on Thursday morning (December 19).

Sgt Andy Morris said: "The elf had been causing widespread disruption throughout our home, so it was important he had some time away to reflect on his actions. "Elfs are to be treated like any other person. If they commit a criminal offence they can expect to get punished.

"#Elfinacell #Notlongtogonowparents."