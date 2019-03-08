Advanced search

Win a family ticket to the North Pole skating rink in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 November 2019

First look inside this year's North Pole event in Cambridge. Noah Winfield - Manager. Picture: David Johnson Photographic

First look inside this year's North Pole event in Cambridge. Noah Winfield - Manager. Picture: David Johnson Photographic

David Johnson Photographic

The North Pole skating rink in Cambridge is back this winter and you could be there for free.

We have once again teamed up with the organisers and will be giving away three family tickets for this popular attraction, which opens this weekend (Saturday November 16) and runs through the festive period to January 5.

Tickets are now on sale and visitors can skate on the all-weather rink and then relax and enjoy food and drink

The UK's most stylish indoor ice rink is nestled amongst the trees at Parker's Piece in the heart of Cambridge and is perfect for all ages and skating abilities.

This year, the spacious rink features a clear skies roof, offering skaters an unforgettable experience while gliding under the sun, moon

and stars, with the added bonus that this can now be done whatever the weather.

The North Pole Cambridge is also offering a wide selection of funfair entertainment and amusements to keep the whole family occupied.

There is also a seasonal selection of food and drinks available at the cosy undercover Alpine Cabin Bar to enjoy throughout the skating season.

The rink is open every day, except Christmas Day, from 11am to 9pm on weekdays, and from 10am at weekends.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning a family skating ticket just answer this question.

What is the name of the Cambridge park where the ice rink is based?

Answers should be sent via e-mail to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk with a daytime telephone number. Closing date for entries is November 25.

