PUBLISHED: 12:26 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 15 November 2019

First look inside this year's North Pole event in Cambridge. Noah Winfield - Manager. Picture: David Johnson Photographic

First look inside this year's North Pole event in Cambridge. Noah Winfield - Manager. Picture: David Johnson Photographic

David Johnson Photographic

The North Pole skating rink in Cambridge is back this winter and you could be there for free.

The Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard has teamed up with organisers to offer two family tickets for this popular attraction, which opens this weekend (Saturday November 16) and runs through the festive period to January 5.

The UK's most stylish indoor ice rink at Parks Piece features a clear skies roof.

You may also want to watch:

The rink is open every day, except Christmas Day, from 11am to 9pm on weekdays, and from 10am at weekends.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning a family skating ticket just answer this question.

What is the name of the Cambridge park where the ice rink is based?

Answers should be sent via e-mail to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk with a daytime telephone number. Please put 'Cambs/Wisbech competition' in your subject header. Closing date for entries is November 25.

