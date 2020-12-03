Santa flies into grotto just in time for re-opening of garden centre

Santa flew in to his grotto just in time for the re-opening of Skylark café and garden centre following four “tough” weeks of closure. Picture: SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE/FACEBOOK Archant

Santa has flown into his grotto just in time for the re-opening of Skylark café and garden centre following four “tough” weeks of closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Santa flew in to his grotto just in time for the re-opening of Skylark café and garden centre following four “tough” weeks of closure. Picture: SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE/FACEBOOK Santa flew in to his grotto just in time for the re-opening of Skylark café and garden centre following four “tough” weeks of closure. Picture: SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE/FACEBOOK

During the second national Covid-19 lockdown, the café’s management team have been hard at work deep cleaning and preparing for the reopening.

Edward Gowler, who owns Skylark, said: “It’s been a tough four weeks with the café closed and having to disappoint so many families closing the grotto but the end is in sight.

You may also want to watch:

“We cannot wait to welcome back all our regulars to the café, plus I know Santa is really excited to be flying into his cosy grotto. We can’t wait to see him.”

MORE: Santa forced to delay opening his grotto

Skylark is also offering a festive food menu that includes turkey, stuffing and cranberry baguettes and speciality coffees, eggnog latte and caramel hot chocolate.

Santa’s Grotto will welcome families from 9am on December 5. Book online via the Skylark website.