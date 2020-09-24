‘Father Christmas will see you even if it’s from your front doorsteps’ promise village Christmas lights group

Wimblington all lit up in a previous year with festive Christmas lights. Picture: MARTIN JAMES WABY Archant

“Wimblington will be alight nevertheless and Father Christmas will see you even if it’s from your front doorsteps” - that’s the promise from the group that runs the village’s Christmas lights.

The Wimblington Christmas Lights Group say they are “watching regulations very carefully and taking advice on how we can best put up the lights safely (and within regulations), carry out the sleigh tour again, safely and within regulations”.

The group said it is consulting with the parish council and various authorities “to ensure that all work we carry out is as per guidelines”.

They have, however, said that it may mean some restrictions in terms of the sleigh tour: “There will definitely be no photos on the sleigh this year sadly, and stopping times will be limited.”

The group also said that, while they are unable to confirm the route or timings at this early stage, “by the beginning of November, we should be better placed to finalise where we will go with the sleigh and where we will be stopping.

“Father Christmas will be looking forward to seeing you all, even if it’s from your front doorsteps and he’ll still be ready to see all of the children too.”

One local resident joked on social media asking “have you told Santa to arrive 14 days before the event so he doesn’t have to quarantine?”

The date for the proposed sleigh tour will be Saturday November 28, and the lights will go on later that day, after the sleigh has toured.

“As per tradition, the sleigh will be accompanied by a merry band of elves and this year more than ever we’d ask you to consider donating any spare change you can to our collection buckets,” the group added.

“We shall need to fundraise much more next year if we’re to install more lights and hope to return to some sort of normality in 2021.

“As soon as we can, we will publish details of the planned route on the village notice boards, Facebook and our website.

“Meantime, do keep an eye out on our social media (Facebook) page for updates or check our website.

“Please continue to stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you soon.”