Lights group launch ‘most festive’ display and begin fundraising for 2021

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 23 November 2020

The Wimblington Christmas Lights Group at 2019's Big Switch On

The team that organises Wimblington’s annual Christmas lights switch-on is running a competition to find the village’s most festive window and set up a fundraising page ahead of next year’s event.

The Wimblington Christmas Lights Group, who have been lighting up the village with big switch-on events since 2015, started erecting the lights and displays on November 14 ahead of this Saturday’s (November 28) switch-on.

Simon Knight, group member, said: “Things are a little different this year and, at times, we were not sure if we would be allowed to get the Christmas lights up at all.”

“Unfortunately, there will be no big switch-on this year so the lights will just come on without all the magic and entertainment seen at the village’s annual event in previous years.

“However, to add some extra festive fun and sparkle to Wimblington, we have organised a festive competition that is being sponsored by March Electrical Limited.

Residents can enter their house or a window to be the “most festive” in Wimblington online where they will find an online entry form and more information. Entries close on December 14.

The group has also set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £500 toward’s next year’s event which would normally be started thanks to donations received during the switch-on night.

Mr Knight added: “All these events including bacon butty mornings, race nights and an 80s night have been cancelled this year, meaning no money has been raised.

“There have already been some particularly generous donations and if you would like to support, visit the Wimblington Christmas Lights GoFundMe page.

“Finally, every year the group escort Father Christmas on a tour of the village. Currently, this is still planned to go ahead but the group is monitoring restrictions and guidance before deciding.

“Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for the most up to date information.”

Visit the Wimblington Christmas Lights Group page on Facebook for updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times.

Lights group launch 'most festive' display and begin fundraising for 2021

