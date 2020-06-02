LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that we, Elgoods & Sons Limited, have on the 2nd June 2020 applied to Fenland District Council as the Licensing Authority for the grant of a premises licence in respect of Hare & Hounds Hotel, 4 North Brink, Wisbech PE13 1JR.

To permit:

Live Music (indoors/outdoors)

Recorded Music (indoors/outdoors)

Performance of Dance (indoors/outdoors)

Sale by Retail of Alcohol

Days and Times: Sale of alcohol 07:00 - 02:45

Other activities 07:00 - 02:00

Non-standard timings New Year’s Eve from end of current day prescribed hours to start of prescribed hours the following day.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambs PE15 8NQ Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 30/06/2020

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.