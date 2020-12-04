Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:42 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 04 December 2020

Notice is given that I, Mr Ibrahim Ozan, have on the 01/12/2020, applied to Fenland District Council as the Licensing Authority for the grant of a premises licence in respect of Freddie’s Convenience Store, 16 a High Street, Manea, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 OJA.

To permit: Sale by Retail of Alcohol Days and Times: Monday to Sunday from 08:00 am - 22:30 pm. Opening hours of business: Monday to Sunday from 07:00 am- 22:30 pm. Non-standard timings None

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambs PE15 8NQ

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 28/12/2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.

