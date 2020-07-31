Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:35 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 31 July 2020

Gillian Mott trading as 2G Construction Ltd of The Oaks, 2 Albert Way, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6US is applying for a licence to use Rutland Farm, Wimblington Road, Manea, Cambs PE15 OJR as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

