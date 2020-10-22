Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice Archant

Matthew Overton trading as MLR solar-tech Solutions of 90 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Cambridgeshire, PE14 8JG is applying for a licence to use 90 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Cambridgeshire, PE14 8JG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Matthew Overton trading as MLR solar-tech Solutions of 90 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Cambridgeshire, PE14 8JG is applying for a licence to use 90 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Cambridgeshire, PE14 8JG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioners at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office.