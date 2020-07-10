Advanced search

NEVES LTD

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

HUGO NEVES trading as NEVES LTD of 87 Park Lane, Peterborough PE1 511 is applying for a licence to use Commercial Yard, Saville Road, Westwood, Peterborough PE3 7PS as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman charged after Fenland police officer assaulted in Cambs town

Claire Roper from Whittlesey has been charged after police officer was assaulted in the Fenland town this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman charged after Fenland police officer assaulted in Cambs town

Claire Roper from Whittlesey has been charged after police officer was assaulted in the Fenland town this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Latest from the Cambs Times

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 11

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

Fundraiser in memory of ‘truly inspirational’ grandmother and village hall chairwoman

Fundraiser launched in memory of “truly inspirational” Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a “brave and unrelenting fight” with cancer. Picture: GOFUNDME/FAMILY

‘We have to make it succeed’ - directors aim high in bid to make Estover pavilion and playing fields the sporting hub for Fenland

March Town FC Estover CIC, who took over the running of Estover pavilion and playing fields, are confident they can make the site the sporting hub for Fenland. From left: directors Gerry Roe, Rob Chapman and Alex Fisher. Picture: DAN MASON

East Cambs pub reopens tomorrow with six new ‘measures of safety’ following coronavirus lockdown

The Three Blackbirds, a historic 17th century pub in Woodditton near Newmarket, is to reopen tomorrow (Saturday July 11) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/THREE BLACKBIRDS