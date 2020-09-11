Advanced search

Marks Driving Services Limited

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Marks Driving Services Limited of 9 Wimpole Street Chatteris PE166ND is applying for a licence to use Five Bells Iretons Way Chatteris PE166UZ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

