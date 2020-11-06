Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

WM Walsh Surfacing Ltd of Chancery House, 3rd Floor St Nicholas Way, Sutton, Surrey SM1 1JR is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Ken Thomas Warehouseing Ltd, Thorney Road, Guyhirn, Wisbech PE13 4AE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

