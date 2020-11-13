Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2020

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Nicholas Dighton trading as Floorspan Contracts Ltd of Unit 1, Europa Square, Europa Way, Wisbech PE13 2UR is applying for a licence to use Unit 15 & 16 Gold Leaf Industrial Park, Sandall Road, Wisbech PE13 2RS as an operating centre for 14 goods vehicles and 9 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

