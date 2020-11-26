Advanced search

Barbers Transport

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

Gary Barber trading as Barbers Transport of 88 Railway Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2QB is applying for a licence to use Five Bells, Iretons Way, Chatteris, PE16 6UZ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Cambs Times

£280,000 going....going...GONE. The cash paid by combined authority to settle with former employees

Mayor James Palmer addressing the audit committee of the combined authority that considered a report on exit packages. But it is not clear who received what. Picture; CAPCA

Homeless and vulnerable people across county to benefit from new Covid-19 pilot scheme

A pilot to improve access to Covid-19 tests for the vulnerable and the homeless in Cambridegshire has been rolled out across the county. Picture: ARCHANT

Clovelly House the new sponsor for March Town Athletic’s U16 side

March Town Athletic have new sponsors for their shirts, Clovely House residential care home.

Students impress famous artist with sweet project

Year 7 art students at Witchford Village College impressed artist Sarah Graham after teachers shared images of their sweet project on social media. Picture: WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE

Recovered stolen digger and trailer uncovers secret cannabis production site

Rural crime cops in Willingham discovered a stolen digger and trailer in Willingham, along with a secret cannabis production site. Picture: Twitter