Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:27 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 17 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Tomasz Mazur trading as TM Speedy Ltd of 61 Wisteria Road, Wisbech PE13 3RH is applying for a licence to use FENLAND HAULAGE AND STORAGE, Crab Marsh, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3JG as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Tomasz Mazur trading as TM Speedy Ltd of 61 Wisteria Road, Wisbech PE13 3RH is applying for a licence to use FENLAND HAULAGE AND STORAGE, Crab Marsh, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3JG as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

End in sight for two year inquiry into deputy leader’s tenancy of council owned farm

Decision time looms for Cambridgeshire County Council after a 2 year inquiry into the tenancy of a council owned farm house by deputy leader Roger Hickford (left). Chief internal auditor Duncan Wilkinson (centre) has overseen the inquiry with audit committee chairman Mike Shellens (right) awaiting the outcome. Picture; ARCHANT

Clubs granted extension to step five and six seasons due to lockdown

An extension has been granted for our step five and six clubs to finish their seasons on May 15, while clubs have also been given a choice as to when they would like to restart. Picture: UNSPLASH

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Farm worker retires after 50 years at the same family-run farm

Robert Gordon by his tractor in Autumn 2020. Pictures: Supplied by Mark Gilbert

62-mile lockdown run raises £762 for charity - more than seven times his original target

Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH