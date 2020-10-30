Advanced search

Good Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:58 30 October 2020

Top Deal Salvage N&L Ltd of yard at the back of Lidl, Station Road, Maldon, CM9 4LQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows to change operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at Silver Crest, March Road, Welney, PE14 9SE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dfl, at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS91BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/

