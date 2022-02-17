5 of the best paid jobs in Cambridgeshire that you can apply to right now. - Credit: West Kenya Union Conference Adventist Media on Unsplash

With 2022 now well underway, many of us may be considering making changes in our lives, especially if things aren’t going quite the way we’d hoped.

One way to make a change is a switch in career, and Cambridgeshire is a great place to do just that.

We’ve put together a list of the highest paid jobs available in the county right now to give you the best chance of picking up your next role.

1. Senior Manager – Rural Sector – Accountancy Practice, Huntingdon - £65,000 - £75,000

A position has arisen at an accountancy practice in Huntingdon, promoted by Oakhill Recruitment, with a yearly salary of £65,000 to £75,000.

The role would involve working alongside the current Head of Rural Team for a few months to get settled in, before taking the role for yourself.

The job advertisement also promises that “a year from now you could be a director”.

Patience and personality are listed as requirements, in order to earn the respect of the busy agricultural industry.

2. M&E Contract Manager, Wisbech - £55,000

This role, based near Wisbech, offers a salary of £55,000 per annum. It requires the successful candidate to manage site teams across multiple projects including school constructions, refurbishments and laboratory installations.

The ability to plan ahead is required, along with coordination, prioritisation and management skills.

Attending meetings with principal contractors, consultants and architects is also an important part of the role.

3. Senior Management Accountant, Royston - £60,000 - £65,000

This role, a Senior Management Accountant in Royston, will pay between £60,000 and £65,000 per year, and is being promoted by Vitae Financial Recruitment.

The role plays an important role, supporting the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer in their understanding of the current performance of the business.

The position also requires close liaison with financial partners on potential issues with performance.

Successful candidates will be fully qualified with strong reporting skills, and good stakeholder management abilities.

4. Purchasing Manager, Cambridge - £45,000 - £55,000

This “all-encompassing” position for Cambridge-based Purchasing Manager offers a salary of £45,000 to £55,000 per annum.

The job will be working for a leading manufacturer of scientific equipment, playing a pivotal role within a multi-disciplined team.

The main responsibility will be taking complete control of the purchasing function of the business.

At least four years’ experience and a relevant degree are required, along with strong knowledge of supply chain management.

5. Operations Manager, Ely – £48,000

This opportunity, working for East Cambs Street Scene (ECSS), offers a salary of £48,000 plus a company vehicle.

The operations manager will be enthusiastic and passionate, being responsible for all refuse, recycling and garden waste collections within the East Cambs district.

The successful candidate will possess experience in operational management within the waste and street cleaning industry, experience in managing a “blue-collar workforce” and excellent communication and customer care skills.

If you’re looking for a new job, make sure to visit: www.jobs24.co.uk/jobs.