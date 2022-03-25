News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambridge-born Charli XCX secures her first number one album

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:52 PM March 25, 2022
Charli XCX's CRASH is the UK's Official Number One album

Charli XCX's CRASH is the UK's Official Number One album - Credit: Official Charts Company

Cambridge-born Charli XCX has crashed into pole position in this week's UK Official Albums Chart.

The singer-songwriter from Start Hill, near Bishop's Stortford, has secured her first number one album with CRASH, which was released last Friday (March 18).

Charli XCX, 29, has seen success in the charts before, when her 2019 album Charli reached number 14.

She celebrated the news on Twitter.

"Angels we did it! CRASH is number one in the UK, Australia and Ireland," she wrote.

"I can't believe it, what a journey! I wouldn't be here without you!"

Charli XCX with CRASH ​​​​​​​on vinyl

Charli XCX with CRASH on vinyl - Credit: Charli XCX/Twitter

Charli XCX fought off competition from Suffolk's Ed Sheeran, whose album = is fourth after having spent 21 weeks in the UK chart.

Arrdee's Pier Pressure and Sea Girls' Homesick have entered the Official Albums Chart this week in positions two and three.

Feeder's Torpedo stands at number five.

Charli XCX fought off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran (Pictured performing at the Brit Awards 2022)

Charli XCX fought off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, whose album = is fourth in this week's UK Official Albums Chart (File picture) - Credit: PA/Ian West

Charli XCX grew up on the Hertfordshire-Essex border.

She rose to fame in 2012 with "I Love It", her collaboration with Icona Pop.

Her collaboration with Iggy Azalea - "Fancy" - won Top Rap Song at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

Charli XCX's previous albums include True RomanceSuckerCharli and How I'm Feeling Now.

Her 2021 single Out Out with Jax Jones and Joel Corry reached number six in the UK charts, and number two in Ireland.

Her newest album, CRASH, features "Beg For You", a collaboration with with Rina Sawayama which has spent eight weeks in the UK Official Top 40.

The club-ready tune, which samples September's euro-pop anthem "Cry For You", peaked at number 24 today.

Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2020

Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2020 - Credit: PA/Ian West

Synth-heavy pop song "New Shapes" features Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, while "Good Ones" has topped 52 million streams on Spotify.

In this week's singles chart, Dave's "Starlight" is the UK's Official number one after having spent three weeks in the chart.

Aitch and Ashanti's "Baby" stands at number two, while "Peru" by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran is at number three.

Music
Cambridge News
Bishop's Stortford News

