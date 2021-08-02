News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Lifestyle >

Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:02 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM August 2, 2021
The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech.

The broken pottery (L) was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech. - Credit: FenArch

Broken pottery that is likely to be from the 14th/15th centuries has been dug up at a medieval site in Cambridgeshire. 

The discovery was made after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, less than three miles away from Wisbech. 

Members of FenArch were finally able to get together and carry out a dig for the first time in over a year.  

Despite wet and muddy conditions, they worked hard exploring what looked like the bed of an ancient ditch where household waste had been thrown. 

The dig, hosted by Mike Day, quickly started to give up secrets hidden since the Middle Ages. 

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech.

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech. - Credit: FenArch

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech.

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech. - Credit: FenArch

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech.

The broken pottery was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech. - Credit: FenArch

You may also want to watch:

The broken pottery is yet to be properly dated, but findings show very clear evidence of salt making. 

Bob Smith, Secretary of FenArch, said: “What was particularly pleasing was the age range of people mucking in and the interest shown by campers, fishermen, and children staying and playing on the site.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
  2. 2 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack 
  3. 3 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
  1. 4 Town rallies in fight for new hospital  
  2. 5 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
  3. 6 Yard sale raises over £1,400 from second annual event
  4. 7 Theatre group stalwart steps down after nine years
  5. 8 Abandoned mooring could cost £50,000 to replace, says council
  6. 9 Health chief’s stark warning: ‘The virus doesn’t care we changed the rules’ 
  7. 10 March Town mark long-awaited step five return with opening day defeat
Heritage
Wisbech News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat

Facebook

30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

Suffolk Live

Man dies after lorry crashes into trees

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A court has found Bernadette Walker was murdered by her father Scott Walker

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Father' found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter

Sam Russell, PA and Louise Hepburn

Logo Icon