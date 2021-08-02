Published: 12:02 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM August 2, 2021

The broken pottery (L) was discovered after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, Wisbech. - Credit: FenArch

Broken pottery that is likely to be from the 14th/15th centuries has been dug up at a medieval site in Cambridgeshire.

The discovery was made after a recent two-day dig at Little Ranch Leisure campsite in Begdale, less than three miles away from Wisbech.

Members of FenArch were finally able to get together and carry out a dig for the first time in over a year.

Despite wet and muddy conditions, they worked hard exploring what looked like the bed of an ancient ditch where household waste had been thrown.

The dig, hosted by Mike Day, quickly started to give up secrets hidden since the Middle Ages.

The broken pottery is yet to be properly dated, but findings show very clear evidence of salt making.

Bob Smith, Secretary of FenArch, said: “What was particularly pleasing was the age range of people mucking in and the interest shown by campers, fishermen, and children staying and playing on the site.”